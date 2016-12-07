Top ref Joubert quits to take 'dream' job

Johannesburg (AFP) - Former Rugby World Cup final referee Craig Joubert has retired from handling 15-a-side matches to take a "dream" World Rugby post, South African Rugby said Wednesday.

The 39-year-old has filled the new position of referee talent development coach and been tasked with identifying and training the next generation of 15-a-side and sevens match officials.

Joubert will also referee on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit.

"This was not a decision I took lightly given the obvious lure of possibly refereeing the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand next year," Joubert said in a statement.

"However, the opportunity to make a difference in other peoples' careers and lives is something which I am excited about. It really is a dream job."

The highlight of his career was handling the 2011 World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland that hosts New Zealand won 8-7 against France.

Less memorable for him was awarding a hotly disputed last-minute penalty that enabled Australia to pip Scotland 35-34 in a 2015 World Cup quarter-final in London.

Joubert sprinted off the Twickenham pitch after blowing the final whistle amid Scottish fury.

He refereed 69 Tests, more than 100 Super Rugby matches and 80 South African Currie Cup games.