‘Kayayeis’ root for JM



From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi..

Female head porters, commonly known in the local parlance as 'Kayayei', in the Asokore Mampong Municipality are rooting for President John Dramani Mahama ahead of Wednesday's general elections.

Constituting themselves as the United Kayayei for Ashanti Region (UKAR), they have declared their support for President John Mahama.

At a press conference held at Akwatia Line in Kumasi on Sunday, Mr. Bawa Idrisu, Secretary of United Kayayei for Ashanti Region (UKAR), stated: “We, the members of (UKAR), wish to state that we have seen a massive infrastructure development carried out by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in the Ashanti Region.”

Mr. Bawa outlined some of the achievements of the Mahama-led administration as the re-development of Kumasi Kejetia, re-development of Asawasi, Tafo and Atonsu markets, which markets, they say, are their source of livelihood to support their families up north.

“We, therefore, rally and throw our support for John Dramani Mahama to continue the good work he has done and still doing for Mother Ghana,” UKAR declared.

The porters lauded President Mahama for massive improvement concerning peace and security in the three northern regions, which has helped reduce rural-urban migration drastically.

Mr. Al-Goodman Kamaladen, Chairman of UKAR, emphasised that Mahama has been a good leader and deserves their votes for a massive victory of 58% and 189 seats in the parliamentary elections.

Pix: Mr. Bawa addressing the conference

