Headlines | 7 December 2016 20:06 CET

#GhElections: Start of polls in Jaman North postponed to Thursday

By CitiFMonline

There has been another U-turn in the Jaman North constituency as the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced voting has been postponed in the constituency to tomorrow [Thursday].

Representatives of the various political parties, the District Security Council and stakeholders in the area earlier agreed to postpone the exercise to Thursday following a  disagreement over the voter transfer list which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claimed was bloated by over 30 names .

But the commission has quashed a decision by political parties to postpone  the elections because the EC said it was not consulted.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia had explained to Citi News that  they arrived at the decision because “Jaman North is a difficult terrain,” hence it will be difficult to dispatch electoral materials before close of polls today, Wednesday.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

