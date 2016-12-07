Asawase: Female EC official nearly beaten for acting too kind

A female official of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti region has been whisked away by two police women for trying to aid a friend to beat the long queue at the Adukrom M/A JHS polling station.

The electoral officer who was performing her duties at the Holy spirit International School polling station in the constituency, excused herself to go vote in the Adukrom polling station as she could not take part in the special voting exercise that came off last Friday and Sunday December 1 and 4.

Ultimate News’ Fentuo Tahiru reports that her visible EC jacket saw her through a quick process as warranted by the roles and mandate she was carrying out for the State.

Shortly after she was done however, she clandestinely passed on her EC jacket to a male friend who was nowhere close to the front of the queue to aid him vote.

“The benevolent act must have been occasioned by the pity of seeing a friend in a long cue on a hot sunny day,” Fentuo observed.

This however infuriated the expectant voters who identified him as an unofficial staff of the EC.

Before the woman could save his friends tail from trouble he ran off leaving the jacket and the benevolent woman to the crowd.

The presence of two uniformed police personnel however helped matters as she was quickly accosted and handed over to a police patrol vehicle which was called in to grab her to safety.

Fentuo assured that she was cautioned by the presiding member of the Holy Spirit International School polling station where she was assigned and allowed to continue her duties.

Ivan Korshie Heathcote – Fumador

