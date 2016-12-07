African Union Commission and Korean Government signs a Memorandum of Understanding on Korea’s Pledge of Level II Hospital to the African Union

The AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E. Amb. Smail Chergui and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, H.E.Yun Byung-se signed today, on the margins of the Korea-Africa Forum, a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of Korea’s Pledge of Level II Hospital to the African Union Commission. Korea’s pledge was made during the 2015 UN Peacekeeping Summit.

The two sides agreed to deploy the Level II Hospital in the city of Gao, in Northern Mali. The Hospital will provide service to the Malian Defense Forces and to the civilian populations in the region.

Following the signing ceremony, Commissioner Chergui expressed the AUC deep appreciation to the Government of Korea for this important donation, which will significantly contribute towards strengthening the AU capabilities in deploying Peace Support Operations. He further indicated that the deployment of the Hospital in North Mali will contribute to the efforts of the Government of Mali and the international community in implementing the Malian Peace and Reconciliation Agreement reached in 2015 through Algiers process.

On his part, Korea’s Foreign Minister expressed his country’s commitment to contribute to support the efforts to bring about peace and security in the continent.

The two counterparts also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and agreed to scale up cooperation and coordination in the areas of peace and security.