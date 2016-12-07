Abuakwa: EC official confesses for failing to stamp a ballot paper

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) polling agent today had to endure some beating for the mistake of an electoral officer in the Abuakwa Division School Polling Station B in the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency of the Ashanti region

The electoral officer confessed to not stamping the back of a ballot paper after a voter had taken the paper and already cast his vote.

The young polling agent of the NDC got in-between the queuing voters and the other electoral officers who had then engaged in a heated debate amidst calls for the voter to be allowed to re-vote with a fresh and stamped ballot paper.

Ultimate FM’s Azia Survival reports that the agent joined the other electoral officers who were vehemently against the call for the vote to be retaken much to the disdain of the electorates who pounced on him and begun beating him up.

She reports that the police was swift to whisk him away and restored calm to the electoral process.

Azia however indicated that the electoral officers resolved to refuse the voter another chance to vote but have decided to stamp that particular ballot paper if identified during counting.

Ivan Korshie Heathcote – Fumador

ultimatefmonline.com