Let Polls Be Peaceful … Togbe Afede Tells Political Parties

From Samuel Agbewode, Ho.

The President of the National House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, has charged all the political parties contesting today's general elections to be law-abiding and avoid any intimidating tactics to ensure peace during and after the voting.

According to him, the manipulation of the electoral process to one's advantage would definitely lead to anarchy. This, he noted, would not only tarnish the image of the country, but also destabilise the development process.

The President of the National House of Chiefs said this when the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region called on him at his residence to congratulate him on his election as the new President of the National House of Chiefs.

He charged the political parties to commit themselves to peaceful, free and fair elections that would not disturb the peace and stability of the country.

“It is good that you have decided, as a party, to congratulate me on my election as the President of the National House of Chiefs, and I thank you for the honour, but how can I work in a country that is plunged into violence during or after the election? The President who would emerge after a violent election would equally find it extremely difficult to govern the country and that is why I ask that all parties should put aside selfishness and greed during the elections, to ensure peace,” he said.

Togbe Afede observed that conflicts during elections erupt in many Africa countries, because the leaders wanted to control state resources that would eventual benefit the few in government, whilst majority of the people continue to suffer.

The President of the National House of Chiefs noted that political elections should help strengthen the unity the nation is enjoying, and that political party leaders should comport themselves and stop relegating the interest of the state to the background.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned the leadership of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop the underground work currently ongoing to rig the elections.

According to them, signals they have picked up indicated that the ruling party was contemplating using the police to arrest their Regional Chairman, Peter Amewu, and pave the way for them to carry out their plans of rigging the elections.

According to the party leadership, the NDC had allegedly started trailing the regional executives, and that a vehicle, with registration number GT 411-16, was being used to execute their intended plans.

The party warned that if what NDC had plotted was not aborted, they would respond appropriately, when attacked.

Speaking at a news conference at Ho, the Volta Regional Secretary of the NPP, Mr. Joseph Homenyah, said the party is yearning for peaceful, free and fair elections, and that evidence they had gathered pointed out that the NDC planned to visit violence on them, must be condemned.

Mr. Homenyah showed the media some face-masks the NDC had allegedly given out to some youths in Ho and other parts of the region to create confusion and later turn round to blame the NPP for it.

The Volta Regional NPP Secretary told the journalists that they got the information from a church in Ho, as one of its members was given the face-mask with an order from the NDC to keep it, and that he would later be told how to use it.

The church member, who was alarmed, took the face-mask, but went and showed it to his pastor.

Homenyah, therefore, appealed to the security agencies to arrest anybody in a mask on election day, because the NPP members of “Operation Eagle Eyes” would not use masks during their activities.