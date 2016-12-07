GJA calls for professionalism in election coverage

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called for a high sense of professionalism on the part of media practitioners in the coverage of today's general elections.

A statement signed by the president of the Association, Mr Affail Monney and released in Accra last night urged the media to continue to uphold decorum and circumspection in their coverage.

The following is the full press statement;

Beginning this election year, the GJA has been drawing the attention of its members and the general public to the crucial role that journalists in particular and the media in general are expected to play through coverage to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

In fact, as an Association, we have always made it clear that the role of a free media is indispensable under the circumstances Ghana finds itself, to ensure that its electoral process is free and transparent.

It was for this reason that we got the Electoral Commission to restore the right of media personnel to early/special voting which was withdrawn during the 2012 Election.

Judging from some of the media infractions, the heated debates as well as the rancor and acrimony that characterized the campaigns and activities of certain political parties this year, particularly the NDC and NPP, we cannot take chances with media coverage.

The GJA, therefore, urges the media to continue to uphold decorum and circumspection in their coverage. Both conventional and social media need to serve as guardians and promoters of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

Throughout the coverage of the polls, Journalists must at all times cross-check every piece of information that they receive and be fair to all subjects of the news.

They should not report hearsay as facts, even if they emanate from party officials. This equally applies to those operating on social media.

We urge all stakeholders, particularly, the Electoral Commission, political parties, the electorate, and indeed civil society to accord all media professionals, particularly journalists in their line of duty, the necessary assistance, so that they can give of their best.

All political parties must impress upon their supporters to desist from any acts of provocation or attacks on media personnel in their line of duty, as has been the case in the past.

Furthermore, the GJA advises media personnel on assignment to walk away from any violent provocation or physical attacks and report the incident immediately to the police, National Media Commission, GJA or GIBA,

We wish the media a successful coverage of the polls.

Affail Monney

President

