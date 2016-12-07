EC Anticipates 80% voter turnout

By Maxwell Ofori

The Electoral Commission (EC) says all is set for the country to go to the polls today to elect a new executive body and legislators.

At a news conference yesterday, the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, gave an assurance that her outfit had put the necessary measures in place to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Commenting on the just-ended special voting exercise, she noted that the commission looks forward to about an 80% voter turnout, as it had for the special voting amidst some hitches which compelled it to set another day for the special voting to be continued, following an emergency Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

“…As a commission, it is our job to run elections and get people to vote. It is not in our interest to deny anyone the right to exercise their franchise. And so the challenges that were encountered; yes it could have being avoided, but they were not intentional and they were not intended to deny anyone of the right to vote.

“We are happy to announce that in spite of the challenges, there was an 80% turnout in the special voting exercise, and this is consistent with the turnout numbers we are expecting in this year's elections,” she stressed

According to her, the inability of some security officials to take part in the special voting was not intentional, citing that some failed to transfer their votes from their previous polling centers to where they wanted to have the special voting.

She, however, added that anyone who was unable to take part in the special voting list would be allowed to vote today, when polls are opened.

The Chairperson continued that her outfit was expecting a total voting population of fifteen million seven-hundred and twelve thousand four hundred and ninety-nine voters. She added that voting will take place at twenty-eight thousand nine-hundred and ninety-two polling stations in two hundred and seventy-five constituencies across the country.

Also the commission has deployed about a hundred and forty-eight thousand election officials to conduct the polls and to manage the coalition centers, while it (EC) is receiving support from about sixty-four thousand security personnel to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all voters to exercise their franchise freely and without intimidation.

She furthered that, “there would be a total of seventy thousand seven hundred and nine Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) for use at the polling stations. There would be two BDVs per polling station, with sufficient backups at the district offices to deal with any unexpected challenges on any of the devices. There also would be four technicians on standby in each of our district offices to respond rapidly to any technical challenges at the polling station…”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Charlotte Osei rubbished claims that the EC had split some polling stations on the 'blind side' of the political parties, putting on record that the political parties were aware of all the activities of the commission.