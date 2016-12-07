Police Arrest ‘Multiple’ Voter And EC Official Accomplice

The two suspects in the police vehicle being transported to the police station

The timely intervention of an armed police patrol team saved two women from being assaulted by a mob at Asafo in Kumasi for allegedly engaging in multiple voting through the use of Electoral Commission (EC) branded reflector jackets.

The two women, one of them an EC official moved away from her post at the polling station near the Asafo Palace to behind a drinking spot and handed over her EC jacket to the other woman.

The one who is not an EC official after receiving the jacket, moved to the polling centre and feigned as though she was an EC official who could not participate in the Special Voting and that she should be allowed to vote.

According to an eye witness, Akua Benewaa, she was in her room on the first floor of the building when she saw the two exchanging the EC reflective jackets embossed with Polling Official at the back.

She said she immediately descended and confronted the two. The other woman confessed that she had used the jacket “to vote only twice” at various polling stations and begged for forgiveness.

Not quite after Benewa had questioned them, a crowd was attracted to the scene and when they got to know about the modus operandi of the two, they started insulting and tried to attack them.

Sensing danger, some others called the police whose timely intervention prevented the crowd whose numbers were swelling by the minute from physically attacking the two.

The police had to use Taser guns to scare away the crowd some of whom had picked stones and clubs ready to attack the two.

-Graphiconline