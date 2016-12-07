Port Elizabeth Company Does Eastern Cape Proud at The National Business Awards

A Port Elizabeth-based company, AM Group flew the Eastern Cape flag high at the prestigious South African Premier Business Awards that took place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg last night where it was announced joint winner of the national Small, Micro and Medium Enterprise (SMME) Award. The awards were hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) in partnership with Brand South Africa and Proudly South African.

The Managing Director and founder of AM Group, Mr Anda Maqanda (32), could not contain his excitement after being announced the winner of the category with a Cape Town-based enterprise, Computers 4 Kids.

“We are more than excited because the award does not only bring joy to me as the owner of the company, but it’s a source of pride and inspiration to everyone who is part of this business. To be recognised in national awards really means that there is something good that we as a company are doing. This will give us more motivation to continue working harder and growing the business,” said an elated Maqanda.

AM Group, an engineering business specialising in overhead power lines, solar systems, and high voltage substations was also a finalist in the Young Entrepreneur category of the awards.

“We knew we were facing a tough competition from other companies that entered the awards from various parts of the country, but to us being finalists in the two categories was an achievement we were content with. To win one of the two was the cherry on top,” quipped Maqanda.

He started the AM Group in 2008 at the age of 24 after quitting his job at Eskom where he worked as a project engineer. His vision to grow the business was never distracted and today the company employs 156 people.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies said the SMME Award acknowledged small, medium and micro business enterprises as a key enabler of economic growth and employment in South Africa.

“The company that wins this award should have illustrated its sustainability as well as future potential to grow and create more local jobs. In all economies of the world, the small business sector is the engine of job creation and South Africa is no exception,” said Minister Davies.