Guardian Brand Studio – More Than Just Ads

The Guardian ( http://Guardian.ng ), Nigeria’s most credible and trusted newspaper, is pleased to announce the launch of Guardian Brand Studio (http://Guardian.ng/studio), an innovative multiplatform content marketing solution for advertisers. Following on from the launch of Guardian TV and the overhaul of its digital platforms, this launch demonstrates The Guardian’s ongoing commitment to being a leader in the market.

Guardian Brand Studio consists of a team of writers, designers, videographers, developers and researchers that work with advertisers to create branded content to reach influential and well educated audiences in Nigeria, the diaspora and globally. We use our journalistic and storytelling skills to work with brand marketing departments to create compelling content that will engage audiences on our platforms and beyond.

Toke Alex Ibru, the Executive Director, The Guardian Newspapers, stated, “The media industry is continually evolving and requires publishers to adapt to the ever changing needs of our audience and advertisers. The launch of Guardian Brand Studio continues to build on our vision to become the most progressive and innovative publisher across the region.”

Daryn Wober, CEO Ventra Media/Guardian Digital said, “The Guardian Brand Studio will allow our advertiser partners to create content and tell stories in partnership with a leading news brand. All the skills that The Guardian has built around multiplatform journalism and content creation can be harnessed for the benefit of their brands.”

The studio has already worked with brands such as Zenith Bank, Jumia, Nairabet and United Capital to deliver campaigns using editorial, photography, video, info-graphics and technology. Advertisers provide Guardian Brand Studio with a creative brief and the team deliver a content and distribution strategy before moving to production and syndication. Content is then made available across all of The Guardian’s platforms including print, online, Guardian TV and social channels. Clients are also then able to utilize content and assets across their own platforms to achieve maximum reach and impact.