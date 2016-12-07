Jaman North B/A: EC Confirms Polls Must Resume

Jaman North update at 14h16: Confirmed by the EC that voting is proceeding TODAY. Election materials are on the way to polling station. Jaman North of the Bring Ahafo region voters: go and vote!

The EC from it's official Facebook page has set the facts right and asked all voters to go back and cast their votes.

There were earlier reports that voting had been suspended in that particular constituency due to alleged bloated register which caused misunderstandings among party agents and voters.

ModernGhana is however picking signals that many people have gone back home since they were told to come tomorrow to vote.

According to the EC, voting materials have been despatched to polling centres in Jaman North for electoral proceedings to continue.





