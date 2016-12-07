NPP To Protect Ballot Boxes

The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that the party will deploy 40 polling assistants to protect ballot boxes at the various polling stations in the region today.

According to him, the NPP would not allow any political party to rig this year's elections.

The outspoken chairman stated that his men would remain at the polling stations to protect the ballot boxes after casting their ballot.

“If they see any strange movements of any intruder who attempts to get closer to the ballot box, they will deal with those persons swiftly.

Chairman Bugri stated categorically that the NPP would not allow the Electoral Commission (EC) to adjourn the election.

He indicated that the election is supposed to start at 7am and end at 5pm, adding that in last elections, the NPP made a mistake which allowed NDC to rig the elections.

“We all know December 7 is the voting day and so if anything should happen, the elections won't continue because we won't allow it.”

Bugri Naabu advised the police to be vigilant because members of some political parties in the region, who do not respect the police, fire gunshots at the EC Office and go scot-free.

“We are not in Liberia where everyone is allowed to carry a gun and shoot discriminately and go scot-free.”

The NPP Chairman gave assurance that the party would not cause any commotion in the region because the party had warned its supporters to remain calm and respect the law.

He entreated party supporters in the Northern Region to vote massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the various parliamentary candidates on December 7.

Chairman Bugri was optimistic the NPP would win 25 seats in the Northern Region and obtain 80 percent of total valid votes in the presidential election.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale

