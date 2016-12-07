Be Fair And Firm …NPP Tells Police

Eugene Boakye Antwi (middle) with Collins Owusu Amankwa and Beatrice Serwah Derkyi during the press conference

The Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be fair and firm in the discharge of their duties during today's polls.

According to the party, the neutrality of the security agencies, especially the police and the military, would go a long way to make the polls credible to ensure law and order.

Eugene Boakye Antwi, the parliamentary candidate of the NPP for Subin Constituency, urged the police in the region not to kowtow to pressure from the ruling government to flout the law.

He also admonished the police not to try to intimidate members of the NPP in the region, stressing that such acts could pose serious threat to security and peace of the region.

The aspirant stated emphatically that the NPP doesn't have any agenda against the police service or police chief in the region, especially COP Kofi Boakye.

“The NPP is campaigning to kick the non-performing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President Mahama, from political power. We are not targeting any police officer.”

Mr. Boakye Antwi entreated NPP members to visit their various polling centers to cast their votes for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all NPP parliamentary candidates to move Ghana forward.

He stated that the NPP would strongly kick against any attempt by any person or group of people to rig the polls, urging the security agencies to work to ensure law and order during the election.

Touching on other issues, Mr. Boakye Antwi noted that about 25,000 ballot papers, 65 percent of which were thumb-printed for President Mahama, were found in Room Four of the Madison Lodge in Kumasi on Monday.

According to him, officials of NPP got credible information that the electoral materials were being kept in the hotel so they led the police to the hotel but could not arrest the suspects.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

