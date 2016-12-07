Nana Addo Speaks After Voting (VIDEO)

The flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he is confident of a one-touch victory for himself and the NPP.

Nana Akufo-Addo who has just casted his ballot in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections is among the seven candidates contesting to become president of Ghana for the next four years.

Speaking to the media at the Rock of Ages polling station at Kyebi in the Abuakwa South constituency where he voted, the NPP flagbearer said Ghanaians and God who will determine the winner of the polls will declare him and the NPP as winners of the presidential elections.

“My hope and prayer is victory for my party and myself and the verdict is that of the Ghanaian people and the Almighty God so we leave it to them,” he said.

He commends the Electoral Commission for a smooth exercise at his polling station and hopes that same happens at all polling centres across the country.

-Peacefmonline