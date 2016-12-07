The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 7 December 2016 15:36 CET

#GhElections: President Mahama votes at Bole Bamboi

By CitiFMonline

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), President John Dramani Mahama has cast his ballot in Bole Bamboi in the Northern Region.

The President was verified biometrically and cast his ballot in a matter of minutes.

Nana Addo, on the other hand was at the Rock of Ages Polling Station in the Abuakwa South Constituency.

The NPP’s Flagbearer was also mobbed by supporters as he arrived at the polling station to cast his vote.

Others in the presidential race include Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Ivor Greenstreet, Convention People's Party (CPP), Dr. Edward Mahama, People's National Convention (PNC) and an independent candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah.


By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

