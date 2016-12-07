The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Proceed with voting in Jaman North – EC orders

By CitiFMonline

The Electoral Commission has quashed a decision by political parties to postpone voting in the Jaman North constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Representatives of the various political parties and stakeholders in the area agreed to postpone the exercise to Thursday following a  disagreement over the voter transfer list.

But the EC in a statement on its Facebook page said “voting must proceed today.”

“Election materials are on the way to polling station. Jaman North voters: go and vote,” the statement added.


By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
The 'truth is bitter' therefore it should be told with humility so that those it's told against wouldn't feel humiliated while dealing with the bitterness of the truth.
