The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Elections | 7 December 2016 15:15 CET

Jaman North Elections Re-scheduled

By SUNCITY RADIO 97.1-SUNYANI

Reports from Sampa, the Capital of the Jaman North Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region, indicates that voting has been re-scheduled for Thursday, December 8th, 2016.

This was as a result of discrepancies in the Constituency’s voters’ register which as reported by Suncity Radio earlier today.

Following consultations among stake-holders, political parties, the electoral Commission, and the national Peace Council, it has been agreed that voting will now take place on Thursday, to allow officials to resolve the issues at stake.

SUNCITY RADIO 97.1-SUNYANI

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Elections

Everything belongs to DEATH
By: A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img