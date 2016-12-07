Jaman North Elections Re-scheduled

Reports from Sampa, the Capital of the Jaman North Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region, indicates that voting has been re-scheduled for Thursday, December 8th, 2016.

This was as a result of discrepancies in the Constituency’s voters’ register which as reported by Suncity Radio earlier today.

Following consultations among stake-holders, political parties, the electoral Commission, and the national Peace Council, it has been agreed that voting will now take place on Thursday, to allow officials to resolve the issues at stake.

