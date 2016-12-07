Small scale industries operate fully on Election Day

The Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI) has assured its members will offer full services today, December 7, 2016.

The association’s assurance follows assertions by some business operators that they will not be open for business today to enable them exercise their civic right.

The ASSI comprises 15 trade associations including; Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), National Association of Refrigeration Workshop Owners Association (NARWOA), Ghana Electronics Servicing Technicians Association (GESTA), Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA), Ghana National Association of Garments Makers (GNAGM), Ghana Barbers Association (GBA) and Ghana Union of Professional Photographers (GUPP).

The others are Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG), Woodworkers Association of Ghana (WAG), Traditional Caterers Association of Ghana (TCAG), Ghana Plumbers Association (GPA), Metal Fabricators Association, Ghana National Association of Traditional Healers (GNATH) and Early Childhood Development Association of Ghana (ECDAG).

In a statement released and copied to Citi Business News, the Association of Small scale Industries stated the commitment of the Association to ensure a peaceful election.

''We urge all members and business entrepreneurs not to engage in any acts that would undermine the peace and stability of our country and thereby affect our businesses. Let us remain decorous in all our activities as we vote tomorrow 7 December 2016''

The National General Secretary of the Association, Charles Othniel Abbey , who spoke to Citi Business News to express the Association's commitment to the delivery of goods and services tomorrow

“We have advised them that to alternate between available staff. So for instance the madam of a salon can go and cast her ballot in the morning and when she returns, the rest of the staff can take turns and do same. We think that we don't have to unduly disrupt our businesses,” Mr. Abbey added.

Mr Abbey also appealed to the members of the association to vote for a leader they believe would seek the best interest of the association and the business community at large.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana