Proof That Nana Akufo Addo And NPP Shall Win Election 2016

On Tuesday, 6 December 2016, when travelling from Agona Swedru through Agona Nsaba, Asamankese, Suhum, Osino, the outskirts of Nkawkaw, Konongo and Ejisu to Kumasi, I could clearly tell the eagerness of the Ghanaian electorates to vote for a change.

Between Agona Nsaba and Asamankese, the passenger Benz bus I was travelling on pass by many passenger buses heading towards Agona Sweduru. These buses were full of students waving NPP flags and scarfs, with some having their heads stuck out of the windows doing the change (“Yere sesame”) sign with their hands and blowing the Vuvuzela trumpets.

The same scenario was observed on the roads between Asamankese, Suhum and Kumasi. Many were the vehicles – private cars, passenger buses and trucks – that had the NPP banners flying on their cars or vehicles blowing their horns. The sight was amazing.

In all the towns and villages that the bus I was travelling on went through, people who had lined up on the road side, and the traders, were all euphorically waving NPP flags, scarfs and banners with most of them shouting the words, “yere sesa mu” as well as doing the corresponding sign. There were just a few pockets of the “JM Toaso” NDC sympathisers.

One could clearly tell that the wind for change that is blowing has intensified and if it continues with the same intensity to the end of the voting day, thus, Wednesday 7 December 2016 at 19:00 hours (7pm), then Nana Akufo Addo and NPP will form the next government on 7 January 2017.

Once the faithful God has started something, He will bring to a very satisfactory end in fulfilment of his promise to redeem Ghanaians from their untold socio-economic hardships under President Mahama and the NDC.

Anyone who is able, should please continue to pray to God to bring about the change that He Himself has started. Until the voting has come to an end, we should not relent in our prayers to God to liberate us from the institutional corruption, lawlessness and nepotism in practice by President Mahama.

Apart from God who is now in control of things, the power to effect the needed positive change lies in the hands of the Ghanaian electorates by exercising their “kokromoti” (thumb) power.

Wearing my NPP hat and sitting in the front cabin of the car with the driver and acknowledging the change sign by the people our bus passed by was in itself an effective silent “campaign” change message to the people.

I can confirm from what I have seen with my naked eyes, heard with my ears and preached to wavering minds, thus swing voters, that Nana Akufo Addo and NPP stand the greater chance of winning the Election 2016 notwithstanding the bogus opinion poll results by Ben Ephson and other NDC-sponsored pollsters.

I shall only encourage all registered voters to go out and vote in their overwhelming numbers for Nana Akufo Addo and NPP and with God in absolute control, victory shall be ours regardless of the rigging-intent obstacles Mrs. Charlotte Osei, President Mahama and NDC will place in our way.

Rockson Adofo