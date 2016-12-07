The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 7 December 2016

Bawumia votes in Walewale [Photos]

By CitiFMonline

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) vice presidential candidate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his vote at the Kperiga Presbyterian Junior High School “A” polling station in the Walewale constituency of the Northern Region.

His wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, Hajia Mariam Bawumia (Dr. Bawumia’s mother) and other family relations also cast their votes there.

Dr. Alhaji Bawumia in a Citi News interview called for free, fair and transparent polls.

He also appealed to the electorate especially in the Northern Region to deepen peaceful coexistence before, during and after the polls.

He reiterated the NPP’s campaign promise to fix the nation’s economy.

Dr. Alhaji Bawumia said Ghana will work again under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s watch.


By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Instead of the " O " level learning from the PhD, the PhD learnt from the "O" level. The result ? Chaos !
By: Adwoa Ayamba.
