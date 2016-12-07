Explore New Destinations With Emirates

Accra, 7 December 2016 – Emirates, voted the World’s Best Airline in the 2016 Skytrax World Airline Awards, is making it even more attractive for travellers to explore new destinations with its up to 50 percent off Business Class and Economy Class airfares to a wide range of destinations.

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to reconnect with your family and friends or visit a dream destination, Emirates’ offers attractive airfares to over 50 destinations when booked between 7th December and 12th December 2016, for travel until 31 March 2017 (conditions apply).

All inclusive Business Class fares from Accra starts at $1,349 with Economy Class fares starting at $365. The special fares and the opportunity to stopover in Dubai for business or leisure are particular attractions for Emirates’ passengers, with the available visa option in Dubai, making the journey even smoother.

Passengers can experience the award-winning service from its international cabin crew from more than 130 countries while enjoying complimentary gourmet meals and beverages. Emirates also offers over 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment on its ice system, from the latest movies, music and games, including 90 dedicated channels for children.

For travelling families, Emirates offers a wide range of toys and activity packs to keep young travelers entertained from free toys, to kid’s meals, entertainment and priority boarding.

To take advantage of the offer, customers can book online at www.emirates.com , at the local Emirates office or their travel agent.