Tension in Jaman North constituency over delayed voting

Tension is brewing in the Jaman North constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region over the delay in commencement of voting.

Voting which was expected to begin at 7:00am is yet to start in all the polling stations in the constituency raising fears among some voters.

Afram Odiakopa, a reporter at Jenya radio told Citi News that voting delayed in all the polling stations in the constituency because executives of the National Democratic Congress in the area raised concerns over the voter transfer list which they claimed was bloated by over 30 names.

“The NDC executives raised concern that the transfer register is bloated by over 30 names and they won't allow the EC officials to dispatch the electoral material unless the names are expunged,” he told Citi News.

Odiakopa further reported that scores of voters are currently in queues awaiting the outcome the crunch meeting.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin