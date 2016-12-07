The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Africa | 7 December 2016 11:58 CET

MONUSCO condemns the attacks perpetrated in Tshikapa

By Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO)

The town of Tshikapa was the scene of clashes between alleged militiamen and security forces between 2nd and 3rd December 2016, resulting in loss of lives, injuries and extensive property damage.

"MONUSCO strongly condemns violence from whatever quarter, and remains concerned at the increasing levels of violence in the Kasai and Central Kasai provinces and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the authorities in restoring State authority and bringing calm,” stated Maman Sidikou, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the DRC.

MONUSCO extends its condolences to the families of the victims, condemns the acts of violence perpetrated and the human rights abuses committed.

A MONUSCO multidisciplinary team will be travelling to Tshikapa in the coming days to assess the situation and meet with local authorities with a view to supporting them in enhancing security measures.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Africa

It is not every leave that the goat chewest.
By: Bismark Nkum
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img