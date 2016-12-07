MONUSCO condemns the attacks perpetrated in Tshikapa

The town of Tshikapa was the scene of clashes between alleged militiamen and security forces between 2nd and 3rd December 2016, resulting in loss of lives, injuries and extensive property damage.

"MONUSCO strongly condemns violence from whatever quarter, and remains concerned at the increasing levels of violence in the Kasai and Central Kasai provinces and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the authorities in restoring State authority and bringing calm,” stated Maman Sidikou, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the DRC.

MONUSCO extends its condolences to the families of the victims, condemns the acts of violence perpetrated and the human rights abuses committed.

A MONUSCO multidisciplinary team will be travelling to Tshikapa in the coming days to assess the situation and meet with local authorities with a view to supporting them in enhancing security measures.