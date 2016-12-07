GhElections: Man arrested for waving knife at Ayawaso Central polling centre

A man has been arrested at the Gerado Church polling centre in the Ayawaso Central Constituency for wielding a knife.

Citi News' Pearl Akanya Ofori reported that the man, yet to be identified, threatened to attack some of the voters present. Residents in the area have said he is an ex-convict.

No motive is yet known for the man’s actions. He was heard shouting: “I need blood, I need blood.”

He has since been taken to the Kotobabi police station after being roughed up by some of the police officers that disarmed him.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana