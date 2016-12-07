The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Elections | 7 December 2016 11:06 CET

#GhElections: Man arrested for waving knife at Ayawaso Central polling centre

By CitiFMonline

A man has been arrested at the Gerado Church polling centre in the Ayawaso Central Constituency for wielding a knife.

Citi News' Pearl Akanya Ofori reported that the man, yet to be identified, threatened to attack some of the voters present. Residents in the area have said he is an ex-convict.

No motive is yet known for the man’s actions. He was heard shouting: “I need blood, I need blood.”

He has since been taken to the Kotobabi  police station after being roughed up by some of the police officers that disarmed him.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Elections

Thoughts Works
By: Lizzy
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img