EC is set to conduct credible polls

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) is ready to conduct credible and transparent general election on Wednesday, December 7.

According to Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Electoral Commissioner all the 97 items required for each Polling Station for this year's elections have been distributed to all the 216 districts.

She said Voters Register, Supplementary Lists and Polling Station Lists, have all been given to the parties and candidates.

"It is untrue that we have split Polling Stations on the blind side of any political party," Mrs Osei stated on Tuesday in Accra at a press briefing prior to the 2016 general election.

"All the parties are aware of Polling Station locations and have registers for all the Polling Stations," she added.

She said Polling Station list and locations have also been shared with security agencies and observers.

She noted that all Officers required on Election Day have been recruited, rigorously trained and assigned to all the 28,992 polling stations were expected to be on duty on election day.

"Our National Collation Centre is ready. Each Presidential Candidate is entitled to two representatives at the Centre at all material times during the collation process until the final results are declared," Mrs Osei said.

She said there would be representatives of the main observer groups, as well as the National Media Commission, National Commission for Civic Education, the Ghana Journalists Association and the Women's Situation Room.

She said all the 275 Constituency Collation Centres were ready; adding that Parliamentary candidates were entitled to two agents at the Constituency Collation Centres.

"There is also a Media Centre for regular press briefings on election day and until the final results are declared," Mrs Osei said.

"We are expecting a total voting population of 15,712,499.

"Voting will take place at 28,992 Polling Stations in 275 constituencies across the country," she said.

Mrs Osei said the Commission had deployed about 148,000 election officials to conduct the polls.

"We are receiving support from about 64,000 security personnel to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all voters to exercise their franchise."

She said the EC had deployed 70,709 biometric verification devices (BVDs); stating that "there will be two BVDs per polling station with sufficient backups to deal with any unexpected challenges with any of the devices at the polling stations".

"We have four technicians on standby in each of our district offices to respond rapidly to any technical challenges at any polling station," she said.

She noted that the EC had 20 technical staff manning the 24-hour Operations Centre to provide rapid response to any issues from across the country.

"We have accredited over 12,400 Foreign and Local Observers," she said.

GNA