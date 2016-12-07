NDI Ghana Election Mission Leadership To Observe Poll Opening In Accra Today

ACCRA, Ghana – The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is fielding an international election observation mission for Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections today, December 7. Leadership of the delegation will witness the polls open this morning on election day at the Ridge Church School location in Accra. They will be available to speak to the press.

Leadership of the delegation is comprised of Amb. Johnnie Carson, former assistant secretary for African Affairs, U.S. State Department; Hon. J. Yvonne Mokgoro, former justice, South African Constitutional Court; Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh, senior associate and regional director for Africa, NDI; and Mr. Pat Merloe, senior associate and director of elections, NDI. The delegation includes 30 political and civic leaders, elections experts, and regional specialists from 14 countries.

What: NDI Delegation Leadership available to speak to the press at poll opening

Where: Ridge Church School polling place ( location )

When: Today Wednesday, December 7, 7 am

Who: Ambassador Johnnie Carson

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro

Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh

Mr. Patrick Merloe

NDI Observer Delegation Members

The objectives of the NDI delegation are to provide an accurate and impartial assessment of the administration and character of the election process in Ghana, and to demonstrate the support of the international community to Ghanaian efforts to strengthen democratic processes in their country.

The NDI delegation will hold a press conference on Friday, December 9 in Accra. At that time, NDI will issue a report with the delegation’s findings and recommendations on steps that could enhance confidence and participation in the election process.

The mission is supported by a grant from the United States Department of State Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.