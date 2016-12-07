Vote In Drones For Akufo Addo

President John Mahama recently managed to trick the eyes of Ghanaian popular voters who do not vote in elections to appreciate what he calls development projects initiated under his government.

He succeeded in commissioning the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange a propaganda he is doing well to argue that he needs a second term of office as a president of Ghana.

But in the end, failed to trick the minds of the silent majority that forms the electoral college who will cast their ballots in the selection process come December 7,2016.

This became evident couple of days after the commission was over and some hawkers were interviewed as to whether they will reward the president by voting for him.

Some traders around the interchange blankly stated "that won't let us vote for him.We want change".

In a latest development a Ghanaian resident in Toronto tried to praise the president to his relatives back home in Ghana only to recieve the biggest shock ever in his life of the response they gave him.

The Ghanaian who only gave his first name as John thought his relatives were complaining unnecessary about economic hardship as a result of unemployment so he can remit them dollars all the time.

According yo John when he read the story on the internet that the president had commissioned a 44 million dollars Kwame Nkrumah interchange, he suspected that his relatives were duping him in the name if the president and economic crisis.

One phone call to him by one of his nephews to pay his rent for him, John said he responded by saying," but the president just commissioned an interest interchange to attract investors into the country to create jobs for you?"

Surprisingly, John's nephew responded with a question which shocked him by asking," Na interchange wofa yedi?" To wit, do interchange put food on the table?

All the presidential candidates in Ghana have explained in their own words why they deserve your support at the ballot box come December 7,2016.

President Mahama is appealing for second term while the biggest opposition NPP leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is asking for change of government.

Ghanaians have to assess their lifestyle and vote accordingly.