GhElections: Voters show up at polling centres hours before opening of polls

Millions of Ghanaians all over the country will head to the polls this morning, December 7, 2016 to take part in the country’s seventh elections of the fourth republic.

But a number of them decided to get a head start by queuing as early as 11 hours to the opening of polls at 7 am today [Wednesday].

A polling centre at Santa Maria

The earliest reported queues were at Santa Maria in the Anya Sowutuom constituency at about 9 pm on the day before voting day.

Ashiaman

At around 10 pm yesterday [Tuesday] some queues were also sighted in Ashiaman and the Adentan constituencies by Citi News.

Adentan

In the Eastern Region, Citi News’ correspondents also noted queues at Koforidua and at Suhum on the dawn of the voting day.

Early queueing at Suhum

At a Kwadaso constituency polling centre in Kumasi, the first person reported at 12:30, long before the electoral officials who reported at 4:40am today.

These persons, eager to exercise their franchise, are part of the over 15 million registered voters who will be expected to cast their ballots when the polls open at 7am across the country.

Some voters in the Ledzokuku constituency arrived as early as 2am

Voting will take place in 28, 992 polling stations across the 275 constituencies.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana