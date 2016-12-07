Ghana will be stronger after polls – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama is hopeful Ghana's democracy will further be strengthened after Wednesday's election.

According to him, Ghana's tag as a beacon of democracy in the African sub region will go a notch higher after the election.

“I believe in the strength of our democracy and I am confident that Ghana will emerge from tomorrow's poll even stronger and more respected among the committee of nations,” he said while addressing the nation.

Ghanaians will go to the polls on Wednesday to elect the next president for the country as well as elect members of parliament to represent them in the law making arm of government.

So far the country seems tensed with many calling for peace before, during and after the election.

This follows violent clashes that had erupted in recent times between supporters of the two biggest parties in the country – the New Patriotic Party and the governing National Democratic Congress.

But according to President Mahama “securing a peaceful election will rest heavily on how we conduct ourselves” and further called on Ghanaians to comport themselves during the polls.

The president also used the opportunity to encouraged Ghanaians to vote in Wednesday's poll and also admonished polling officials to conduct themselves in a neutral manner.

“All is ready for a successful election. It is your civic responsibility to vote. Let everyone exercise their franchise in deciding who governs our dear country in the next four years…I believe in the strength of our institutions to undertake this task and I urge all polling officials and others who will be on duty in connection with the election to conduct themselves in a fair and neutral manner,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

