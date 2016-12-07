The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Elections | 7 December 2016 01:36 CET

Photos: Eager voters mark spots with stones, chairs ahead of polls

By MyJoyOnline

With barely seven hours to the general elections, voters hoping to avoid delays in long queues have begun marking their spots.

The usual delays that characterise parliamentary and presidential polls in Ghana could mean voters would have to stand in very long queues, sometimes at the mercy of the weather.

To prevent this some voters have been securing their spots with stones, plastic, chairs, big cans (popularly called Kufuor Gallons) and many different items.

Published below are some photos from across the capital, Accra, showing how eager voters are hoping to beat the delay when polls open at 0700 GMT.

In few hours some 15 million Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect one out of 7 presidential candidates, and 275 parliamentarians.

Turnout is likely to be high

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN

