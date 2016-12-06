Let's protect the peace of the nation, Aspiring MP urges electorate

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA - Mr Mohammed Nureeden, aspiring National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has called on the electorate to consider tomorrow's polls as an event that would shape the lives of their children and generations unborn.

He urged all to protect the peace the country was enjoying and not do anything that would plunge the country into chaos.

Speaking at the Christ Apostolic Church International- Taifa Central during their annual harvest, Mr Nureeden called on the electorate to put Ghana first before embarking on any activity that may disturb the peace of the country.

The aspiring MP said Ghana was a country of peace and well endowed with resources but blamed our challenges to leadership concerns over the years.

He said President John Dramani Mahama's leadership over the years has brought about numerous developmental projects of which his constituency had been a beneficiary.

Mr Nureeden, a journalist, said the constituency has been provided with a Community Senior High School which has admitted over 600 students.

He appealed to the electorate vote him into power for more projects in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

Mr Nureeden donated 20 bags of Cement to the Church.

Apostle Augustine Bugyei, the Apostle of the church, led the congregation to pray for peaceful elections.

GNA