WANEP, other partners launch Election Situation Room in Kumasi

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Kumasi, Dec. 6, GNA - With less than 24 hours to the December 7 general election, an Election Situation Room (ESR) specifically designed to monitor, report, analyse and facilitate quick responses to election violence threats in the Ashanti and Brong-Ahafo Regions, during the elections period, has been launched in Kumasi.

Located at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi, the facility will start operations from midnight on December 7 and wind up its work anytime deemed fit after the election day.

The ESR is part of efforts in preventive conflict management mechanisms being spearheaded by West African Network for Peacebuilding and other partners to ensure peaceful polls and a violent free post election period.

It will also monitor and report on human rights abuses, voter corruption, harsh tags and social media tracking as well as gauging compliance to electoral code of conduct at the various polling stations and maintain communication links to facilitate information sharing with ECOWAS, African Union (EU) and USAID.

This was made known at a media debriefing held by the Ashanti Region Election Early Warning Response Group (REEWARG) and the Ashanti Regional Peace Council in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Reverend Father George Gyasi Adjei, chairman of the media sub-committee of REEWARG who facilitated the debriefing said WANEP and other partners will do this by deploying as many as 750 accredited observers in prioritised risk areas based on hot spot mapping analysis across the10 ten regions of Ghana.

'The observers will use a checklist of 66 questions divided into four sections to observe the voting process in the allocated areas of assignment and these reports will then be sent to the ESR via an on line short message (SMS) platform specially designed with digital development tools', he said.

The ESR is the outcome of a joint collaboration among the West Africa Network for Peace building (WANEP), the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), The KOFI Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC).

The International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD) and the National Peace Council, are others with USAID.

Meanwhile, a day's training workshop organised by WANEP has been held in Kumasi for about 40 observers. GNA