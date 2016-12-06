AU, ECOWAS Observers express satisfaction of Ghana's preparedness

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA - African Union (UN) and ECOWAS Observer Mission for Ghana's December 7 General Election on Tuesday expressed satisfaction at the preparations of the state organs towards the polls.

"We have been able to meet most of the leaders of contesting political parties in the polls, the Head of the Judiciary, the Inspector General of Police, the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders and believe Ghana will once again come out of this election successfully," Mr Pohamba Hifikepunye, a former Namibian President, said.

Mr Hifikepunye, the Head of the AU Observer Mission, was speaking a closed-door meeting with President John Dramani Mahama at the Flagstaff House, Kanda.

He said the long-term mission wing of the group had been in the country for the past one month.

Apart from holding series of meetings with all stakeholders, he said the Mission also toured all the regions of the country and observed how political rallies and campaigns in general were conducted.

Mr Hifikepunye promised to outline their impressions about the campaigns, voting and outcomes after the final declaration of the results.

Dr Amos Sawyerr, the former Interim President of Liberia, who led the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Ghana, said they had received assurances from President Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, who had both committed themselves to the Declaration they signed a few days ago.

"We are encouraged by the readiness of Ghanaians everywhere to vote in the Wednesday polls and will continue to monitor proceedings," he said.

He called on the security personnel, the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders to play their roles professionally to ensure violence-free polls.

Ghana is holding her seventh Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the Fourth Republic in the 275 constituencies.

After the 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 general elections, Ghanaians would be given another opportunity to choose their leaders through the ballot box among the seven presidential candidates.

Candidates for the 2016 Presidential election are; President John Dramani Mahama for National Democratic Congress, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for the New Patriotic Party, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom for the Progressive People's Party and Ivor Kobina Greenstreet for the Convention People's Party.

The rest are; Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama of the People's National Convention, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of the National Democratic Party and Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah, an independent candidate. GNA