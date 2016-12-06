CODEO establishes electoral information coalition centre

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA - The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has established an election information hub at the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping and Training Centre to collate reports from the 275 constituencies on Election Day.

The National Observation/Information Centre is staffed with technical personnel and equipped with computers for the collection of reports from around 8,000 local election observers deployed on the voting day.

Professor Miranda Greenstreet, Co-Chair of CODEO, said at the opening of the centre on Tuesday, the system of reporting devised would 'enable observers rapidly transmit their observation reports at designated time periods to CODEO.'

'A critical incident desk will be mounted at the CODEO national observation centre where reports about irregularities, disruptions and other negative incidents in the voting process received from rapid response observers (RROs) will be quickly processed,' she said.

She said if the process is verified as valid, the information would be relayed to the electoral commission, the Police service, and other relevant state institutions for prompt redress.

CODEO would 'position itself as a reliable source of credible, non-partisan and objective information on the 2016 elections,' Prof Greenstreet said.

She said CODEO would work to complement efforts of the EC and other stakeholders to ensure transparent, free, fair and peaceful elections.

The 42-member local observer body says it has employed what it called 'Parallel Vote Tabulation' (PVT) methodology, an advanced observation methodology which involves the deployment of trained and accredited non-partisan independent observers to a nationally representative sample of polling stations.

Official said the PVT 'will boost citizens and voters' confidence in the electoral process and outcome.'

Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe, CODEO co-Chair and former EC chairman, appealed to contesting political party leaders and their supporters to help maintain peace for sustainable development.

He urged EC to remain firm in enforcing the electoral rules but in an impartial and objective manner.

The security agencies were also pressed on to step-up their duties on polls day with 'maximum professionalism and utmost respect for the constitution.'

Justice Crabbe urged voters to actively participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections as well as submit themselves to the laid down rules and procedures.

GNA