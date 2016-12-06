Coalition urges parents, teachers not to be rigid on children

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Dec. 6, GNA - Teachers, parents and guardians have been urged not to be rigid in the upbringing and development of their children.

Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Brong-Ajafo Regional Secretary of the Coalition of NGOs on the Rights of the Child, said there was the need for parents and teachers to respect and tolerate views of children in decision making both at home and in school.

The coalition is made up of civil society and private interest groups that champion the right and freedoms of the child with emphasis on access to education and quality health care.

Speaking at a forum to disseminate the findings of the United Nations (UN) Committee Report and Recommendations on the Rights of the Child in Sunyani, Mr Ahenu said the Children's Act (Act 560) 1998 placed enormous responsibilities on parents and teachers to mould children to become useful and responsible adults.

He expressed worry about inadequate budgetary support for public institutions such as the Department of Social Welfare, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice.

Mr Ahenu, also the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), a media advocacy and human rights NGO, said teachers and parents had to perform such responsibilities in a 'liberal and tolerable manner in order not to harden children.'

He recommended the need for the Government to allocate a portion of the oil revenue to these institutions to enable them to perform their duties effectively and tackle issues affecting children in a more proactive manner.

Mr Yaw Adu, the Sunyani Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), called for a national policy guideline on television operations.

Such a guideline, he said, was required to monitor the television viewing content of children and help control the surge in moral decadence.

Mrs Halimatu Nuhu, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, said it was important to sensitise adults on the rights of the child as enshrined in the Children's Act and other international conventions to enable them to be abreast of those rights and prevent their violations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Setina Aboagye, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Co-ordinator of DOVVSU, said irresponsible parenting remained a daunting challenge in the region.

She said multi-sectorial approach was required to curtail the problem and appealed to the general public to support and help bring the situation under control.

