Don't undermine the peace of the nation - Buipewura

Tamale, Dec. 6, GNA - Buipewura Abdulai Mahama Jinapor II has asked Ghanaians not use the election as a platform to disturb or undermine the prevailing peace in the country.

'Without peace there cannot be development. Therefore, the elections should not be used as a platform to disturb or undermine the prevailing peace in the country,' Buipewura Jinapor II said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He said Ghana has surmounted its challenges over the years owing to the unity and tenacity of purpose of its people.

He said in this year's election all the political parties are seeking the mandate of the electorate to govern and develop the country and the chiefs are partners in the development process hence, their concern for peace and development.

Buipewura, therefore, implored all and sundry, particularly citizens of Buipe traditional area to maintain the peace and eschew acts or behaviours likely to disturb or undermine the peace and security of the nation.

He said all forms of provocative acts or utterances should be avoided to deny those seeking to foment trouble, the chance.

'We will owe posterity an explanation if we allow the elections to divide and destroy our kinship and friends,' he said.

