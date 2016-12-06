Help ensure peaceful elections, Bimobas urged

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA - Bimobas have been urged to conduct themselves in a manner that complements order and peace during the forth-coming presidential and parliamentary elections.

'Go home after voting and do not get involved in unlawful activities.'

W.O. Chamba Alhassan Nayam (Rtd), newly installed chief of the Bimoba community in Accra, said this during his coronation held over the week-end in Accra.

He said whilst elections might be characteristic of competition and rivalry, the ultimate duty of every citizen was to ensure national unity and peace.

He said there would only be true victory if the country had a peaceful and an uneventful election.

On his coronation, newly installed Bimoba chief said he needed the support of Bimobas for success in his reign.

Chief Nayam urged Bimobas to be supportive of one another and avoid jealousy and envy which only created disunity.

The National Chief Imam, in a message read on his behalf, urged the newly installed chief to see himself as a servant of his people and not an over-lord.

'Strive to unite your people and live by your word. Open your doors wide for people to come in,' he said.

Bimobas can be found within the Upper-East region of Ghana, the western part of Togo and the south-eastern part of Burkina Faso.

GNA