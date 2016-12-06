The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 6 December 2016 23:00 CET

Help ensure peaceful elections, Bimobas urged

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA - Bimobas have been urged to conduct themselves in a manner that complements order and peace during the forth-coming presidential and parliamentary elections.

'Go home after voting and do not get involved in unlawful activities.'

W.O. Chamba Alhassan Nayam (Rtd), newly installed chief of the Bimoba community in Accra, said this during his coronation held over the week-end in Accra.

He said whilst elections might be characteristic of competition and rivalry, the ultimate duty of every citizen was to ensure national unity and peace.

He said there would only be true victory if the country had a peaceful and an uneventful election.

On his coronation, newly installed Bimoba chief said he needed the support of Bimobas for success in his reign.

Chief Nayam urged Bimobas to be supportive of one another and avoid jealousy and envy which only created disunity.

The National Chief Imam, in a message read on his behalf, urged the newly installed chief to see himself as a servant of his people and not an over-lord.

'Strive to unite your people and live by your word. Open your doors wide for people to come in,' he said.

Bimobas can be found within the Upper-East region of Ghana, the western part of Togo and the south-eastern part of Burkina Faso.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

"When you live by the sword, you die by the sword"
By: Brent Mossburger
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img