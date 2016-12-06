Youth in UWR cry to politicians for peace

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Dec. 6, GNA - Youth in the Upper West Region have cried out to politicians, chiefs and traditional rulers as well as religious and opinion leaders to put their acts together and help ensure peace in the December 7, polls.

The youth maintained that they have nowhere to run to should there be any violence in the country, hence their resolve not to allow any self-seeking politician to use them to perpetuate violence in the coming elections.

Mr. Mumuni Sulemana, Upper West Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA) made the cry on behalf of the youth during a youth peace durbar organized by the Women Situation Room (WSR) -Ghana in collaboration with the NYA at the Wa Naa's Palace.

Mr. Sulemana who is also the Youth Coordinator for the WSR in the Region noted that when there was violent conflicts, women and children suffered most, pointing out that the need for peace in this year's elections was therefore priceless and non-negotiable.

He called on political leaders, chiefs, traditional rulers, religious leaders and opinion leaders to hear the cry of the youth and put in their possible best to ensure peace, before, during and after the elections.

The Youth Coordinator also appealed to all candidates to trust in the ability of the Electoral Commission (EC) and endeavour to accept the outcome of the elections whether against or in their favour to ensure peace for the continued progress of mother Ghana.

Wa Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area, said peace before, during and after the election was of paramount concern to him and his subjects and that they were leaving no stone un-turned to ensure peace in their various communities.

He said women were most vulnerable in conflict situations and appealed to them to become ambassadors of peace in their families.

"There is a woman in every family and if they all sit their families down and preach the need for them not to engage in any violent conduct, there will be no violence in this year's elections," he noted.

Police Superintendent Mr. Huseini Musah Awinaba, the Upper West Regional Crime Officer, reiterated the commitment of the security agencies to guard the election process to a peaceful end and appealed for public support in that direction.

Mr. Issahaku Nuhu Putiaha, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), noted that the Regional Coordinating Council had directed all Municipal and District Assemblies to form election task force teams to assist the police in maintaining law and order during polls.

He urged all especially the youth to choose peace in the coming elections.

Representatives of the Islamic Unit, the Christian Council, peace ambassadors and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as the Convention People's Party (CPP) were there to pledge their commitment to peace before, during and after the elections.

GNA