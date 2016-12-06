All set for polls in Northern Region

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Dec. 06, GNA - The Northern Regional Office of the Electoral Commission has said all is set to ensure successful presidential and parliamentary elections in the Region on Wednesday.

Mr Bruce Ayisi, the Northern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, told the GNA that all electoral materials had been dispatched to various Police Stations across the Region for distribution to polling stations on the elections day.

A total of 1,427,908 registered voters are expected to cast their votes at 2,676 polling stations spread across the 31 constituencies.

Besides the seven presidential candidates, 130 candidates, including 10 independent candidates, are contesting the elections as parliamentary candidates across the Region.

Mr Ayisi said the Electoral Commission did not anticipate any challenges during the elections but assured that measures were in place to swiftly address any challenges that might occur during the elections.

The Northern Regional Police Command said more than 3000 security personnel had been deployed to the various polling stations to maintain law and order during the elections.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, said the Police had identified 81 polling stations as hot spots, adding that, two police officers were deployed to man such hot spots to ensure peaceful polls.

