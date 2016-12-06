NPP would win 20 seats in Northern Region - Bugre Naabu

Tamale, Dec. 6, GNA - The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region has said it would win 20 out of the 31 constituencies in the coming elections.

Mr Daniel Bugre Naabu, Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, said the NPP has prepared itself adequately and was likely to increase its presidential fortunes to enable it secure a one-touch victory.

The Chairman, who was interacting with the media in Tamale, said the NPP was fully prepared and had sensitised its supporters on the need to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.

He said despite the fact that the party has committed itself to a peaceful conduct, it would not tolerate any illegal acts on the part of any individual or group of individuals who might want to thwart the peace process.

Mr Naabu urged supporters of the party to be very vigilant and not allow the verdict of the polls to be stolen by any entity adding that 'we want the police to be very vigilant and protect the ballot boxes'.

He said the party would not tolerate the extension of this year's elections to two-days as happened in the 2012 general elections explaining that many irregularities occurred in such periods.

'We are going into this election with the support of members of the All Peoples Congress in this region', he said adding that the NPP wants to promote peace and justice in the country.

Appealed to supporters of the party to ensure that the NPP achieves a resounding victory.

GNA

By Paul Achonga Kwode, GNA