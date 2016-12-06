NDI's International Election Observer Mission arrives

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA - The National Democratic Institute (NDI) is fielding an international election observation mission for Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections.

A statement issued by NDI, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the delegation includes 30 political and civic leaders, elections experts, and regional specialists from 14 countries.

It said leadership of the delegation is comprised of Johnnie Carson, former Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, United States State Department; J. Yvonne Mokgoro, former Justice, South African Constitutional Court; Dr Christopher Fomunyoh, Senior Associate and Regional Director for Africa, NDI; and Mr Thanksgiving Merloe, Senior Associate and Director of Elections, NDI.

'The recent peace accord signed by all seven presidential candidates and the country's consistent record of credible elections demonstrates Ghana's reputation as one of the more established democracies in West Africa,' said Carson.

'We expect high interest at the polls on Wednesday and hope that Ghana will continue to lead by example.'

The statement said the objectives of the NDI delegation are to provide an accurate and impartial assessment of the administration and character of the election process in Ghana, and to demonstrate the support of the international community to Ghanaian efforts to strengthen democratic processes in their country.

It said during their stay in Ghana, the observers would participate in briefings on Ghanaian political and electoral processes from Ghanaian experts, political leaders, election administrators, representatives of civil society, as well as NDI staff.

The statement said the delegates would deploy in two-person teams to regional capitals across Ghana to meet with election administrators, parliamentary candidates, domestic observer groups, and political and civic activists in these localities.

It said on election day, December 7, observers would visit polling sites in their area of deployment to watch the voting, tabulation of results, and other aspects of electoral proceedings.

'As the last African country to hold national elections of 2016, all eyes are on Ghana,' Dr Fomunyoh said.

'We hope that the voices of citizens will be heard, as Ghanaians deserve nothing short of meaningful and peaceful polls.'

It said the NDI delegation would hold a press conference on Friday, December 9 in Accra.

The statement said at that time, NDI would issue a report with the delegation's findings and recommendations on steps that could enhance confidence and participation in the election process.

"The mission is supported by a grant from the US Department of State Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor," it said.

GNA