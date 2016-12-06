EU election mission deploys observers ahead of elections

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Dec. 6, GNA - The European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission has deployed 32 short-term observers across the country to complement the work of the 24 long-term observers ahead of the elections.

The observers would be reinforced during and after Election Day by seven Members of the EU Parliament and 16 representatives of EU and other embassies in the country.

Mr Tamas Meszerics, Head of the Mission, at a press briefing, said the observers would concentrate on the procedures and processes in polling stations on and after the Election Day.

He said the Mission was happy with the signing of the peace accord by all presidential candidates saying 'we welcome the strong signal for peaceful elections'.

Mr Meszerics said over the past years the country has demonstrated a solid commitment to a peaceful democratic electoral process.

The EU was invited by Ghana to assessing all aspects of the entire electoral process, including the legal framework, the performance of the election administration, voter registration candidates nomination, respect for fundamental freedoms, access to and conduct of the media, voting and post-election period.

The Mission is bound by a code of conduct, which requires strict neutrality and non-interference. It undertakes its work in accordance with the declaration of principles for international election observation.

