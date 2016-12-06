Mahama to address Ghanaians tonight

President John Dramani Mahama will this evening, December 6, 2016 address the nation, barely a day to the December 7 polls.

A statement from the presidency said the address will be live on radio and TV at 9pm.

“The President of the Republic of Ghana and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, HE John Dramani Mahama, will at 9pm tonight, on Ghana Television and Radio Ghana, address the nation ahead of tomorrow’s Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.”

Ghanaians to elect next president on Wednesday

About 15 million Ghanaian voters are expected to elect the country’s next president on Wednesday.

President John Mahama who is seeking a second term mandate is facing stiff opposition from Nana Akufo-Addo, presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Others in the race include: Ivor Greenstreet, presidential canididate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Edward Mahama of the People’s National Convention and an independent candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana