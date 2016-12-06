Adabraka YWCA calls for peace

The Adabraka Branch of the Young Women's Christian Association is calling for peaceful elections as the country prepares to go to the polls tomorrow [Wednesday].

The President of the group who made the call, Rosemond Abraham said “we need peace here, the young ones need peace, everybody needs peace.”

“We know that in the Sahara area and the Abuja areas in Adabraka, there is always conflict because residents quarrel anytime results are declared so we want to preach peace. We want them to understand that it is just a competition and this competition is not about fighting.”

She also emphasized the need for parents to advise their wards to exercise patience during this crucial season.

“Parents should speak to their children. They should speak to their children about politicians and their deception. They should be advised not to allow politicians to deceive them.”

She also appealed to the youth to be circumspect, saying”as the young ones we are pleading with them to exercise patience. They should think clearly that their parents and siblings are there.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana