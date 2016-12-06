GhElections: Police introduce new emergency numbers

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has introduced three new security emergency numbers barely a day to the conduct of the December 7 general elections.

A statement signed by Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police, Effia Tenge explained that the new lines forms part of security arrangements put in place to track and curb violence during the polls.

“This is part of security arrangements to ensure it does not lose sight of any vital information or acts of violence that has the tendency to mar the peaceful conduct of the elections,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement:

ELECTION SECURITY EMERGENCY NUMBERS

The Accra Regional Election Security Taskforce has introduced three new emergency numbers in addition to existing ones to enable the public and the media to reach its information desk during the 7th December general elections.

The numbers are:

055 – 799 9911

055-799 99 22

050-710 23 69

The Regional Taskforce is hereby calling on the good people of Ghana to be vigilant and call the emergency lines on any situation that calls for swift Police intervention. It will however appeal to the public to desist from circulating speculations, fabrications and the false information especially on social media platforms and direct all information of police interest to its information desk.

The public is encouraged to make good use of the new numbers in addition to the existing ones (National Police number 191, MTN/Vodafone toll free 18555, Police hotlines 0302-773 695, 0302-773 906,) and call the Police to report, verify or confirm any piece of information.

Signed

Public Affairs unit/AR [Effia Tenge] ASP

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

