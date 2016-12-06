Chase Me Out If Mahama Loses Election----Alhaji Sinare

Alhaji Saeed Sinare has dared Ghanaians to come after him if John Dramani Mahama and the NDC lose power in tomorrow’s elections.

He made this statement during NDC final rally that witnessed a huge turnout at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The Ghana's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia believes the NDC would romp home with a landslide victory, to affirm its dominance on Ghana’s political landscape.

Speaking in Hausa, Alhaji Sinare challenged the main opposition party saying, “I want the NPP to know and understand that, whether they like it or not, we will retain power in this year’s elections.

“If my prediction doesn’t come through, I urge all of you to come after me,” he challenged the teeming crowd.

It was in this direction that he entreated Zongo communities to show their unflinching support to President Mahama by voting massively for him.

Alhaji Sinare advised the NPP to accept that victory in tomorrow’s elections is a done deal for John Mahama and the NDC.