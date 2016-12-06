Manchester City celebrates global partnership with TECNO Mobile



Premium mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile, and the premier league side, Manchester City, have reached a deal that makes TECNO the official tablet and handset partner of the team.

The agreement was announced at the Manchester City Football Academy, Manchester City's elite training and youth development facility, in the United Kingdom.

By that, TECNO Mobile will work with the Manchester City Football Club to grow their strategic marketing and advertising campaigns across the globe, including Africa, where the brand is already recognised as the market's leading mobile phone.

TECNO, part of Transsion Holdings, was first established in China, and has, over the last decade, grown its global presence to over 40 emerging markets.

In these cities, Manchester City's fan base is also strong and continuing to grow on a daily basis.

By the deal, the two institutions are seeking to capitalise on their support base to grow their brands and fans.

Manchester City Football Group's Chief Commercial Officer, Tom Glick, said at the launch that the team was delighted to welcome TECNO Mobile to Manchester City's growing repertoire of global partners.

“Its global focus, coupled with a commitment to each of its local markets, reflects our ethos, and we look forward to working with them to connect with Manchester City's global fan base,” he added.

The General Manager of TECNO Mobile also said his outfit was honoured to be partnering such a successful and well known club as Manchester City.

By the deal, Mr. Ha said, TECNO was continuing with its long association with sport at the highest level.

“Providing our consumers with an unparalleled mobile experience is a top priority for TECNO Mobile, and we see many similarities with Manchester City, when we look at their commitment to delivering a premium match day and digital experience for their fans.

“We are delighted to join their team and can't wait to kick start this partnership together,” he added.

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club whose roots began in East Manchester in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894, and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, four League Championship titles, including two Premier League titles, and five FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of four teams comprising the City Football Group, and counts New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F-Marinos among its sister clubs.