NPP not ready to rule



By Pascal kafu Abotsi

([email protected] )..

President John Dramani Mahama has charged Ghanaians to give up the temptation of voting against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections, because the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has not demonstrated any assurance of hope to deserve their vote.

According to him, his administration had chalked an enviable record in infrastructural development, which ought to be completed, hence the need to be given the nod to situate the country at its proper place.

Addressing party supporters at a packed-to-capacity Accra Sports Stadium yesterday, President Mahama told the electorate they had a choice between a party which would consolidate the gains made in the last four years, and one, which by its internal structures, had neither proved it was not ready to govern nor had it told them what it would actually do when voted for.

President Mahama indicated that the December polls was mainly about the destiny of the country, which the electorate had no excuse to take lightly by making a choice that had the tendency of destroying the foundations the NDC had laid for a better Ghana.

Touching on the campaign, the NDC flagbearer confessed that it had been his best and most tedious period of his life. He, therefore, paid glowing tribute to the party foot soldiers, and dedicated the party’s supposed impending victory to them.

“We fought this election as if we are in opposition. We have covered every blade of grass. We have been to every nook and cranny of the country,” he pointed out, and further mentioned that his efforts had made the NDC more attractive, friendly and peaceful.

“I will continue to be a unifying factor in this country. I will bring the people together, and not tear them apart,” he said, adding that the country had already survived the election, and would continue to be peaceful.

The Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, on his part, wondered the sort of change the NPP kept talking referring to, as the party claimed it would continue with the works of the President. “If the owner of the project is there, why ask the duplicate to continue?” he asked.

He told party members that former President Kufuor had been rejected by the NPP since it was evident his entourage was never part of the NPP campaign.

“He has been ignored such that no one wants to be part of him. He used to be called the gentle giant, but now he is a lone ranger,” the Vice President said, as he pondered over why the party often took credit for his achievements.

Vice President Amissah Arthur took the opportunity to respond to the running mate of the NPP, who had kept tormenting him with some 170 questions he (Bawumia) posed to him at a lecture in Accra.

He said, when he finally decided to look through recently and offer the necessary responses, he was shocked they were all statements of fact, not questions, including the fact that the NPP renovated the Peduase Lodge.

The General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, thanked the rank and file of the party for being with them throughout the critical moment of campaign, and even topped it up with their massive presence at the final rally.

He said the President had adequately accounted for his stewardship in the first term, and must be allowed to continue. “I urge all of you to come out in your numbers and vote for the NDC, so that we can continue the good works,” he stressed.